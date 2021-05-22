Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
22 May, 2021

Youngest ‘Aussie’ monster truck driver comes to Longreach

Interview with a truck driver who performed at the Longreach show last weekend.

By Michael R Williams

Cassius Stevenson making a massive jump in his trademark truck, Sharpshooter. PHOTOS: Supplied.

CASSISUS Stevenson, Australia’s youngest monster truck driver, at 16, performed at the Longreach Show.  

Alongside his colleagues at Ace Fireworks (a Brisbane-based entertainment company), Stevenson is excited to bring the show to Longreach, which will be his first time travelling north.  

“We’re looking to coming up and having a good time,” Mr Stevenson said.  

“We’ll do a couple of big sky wheelies, do some doughnuts, and put on a good show for the locals.” 

Stevenson has been driving monster trucks since he was nine and competing in the thrill masters live tour for about two years.  

“I’m going to come up to Longreach and show you what I can do,” Mr Stevenson said.  

“My favourite move is wheel standing, I can sometimes get them [to wheel stand] from 200m to 400m, and I just love seeing the grandstand white the truck rolls forward. 

“It’s a real adrenaline rush.” 

