19 August, 2021

Western QLD aussie rules

Longreach kids get fit at auskick.

By Michael R Williams

Maive Lloyd and Chloe Walker (Year 5) had a blast at Auskick last week. PHOTOS: Michael R Williams

NOT a sport usually associated with the northern parts of Queensland, AFL has made a brief appearance at the Longreach State School in the guise of Auskick. 

This month, kids (and big kids) came from across town for this year’s first Auskick come and try day which will lead into a program for the next eight weeks.  

Auskick Coordinator Michael Lloyd said his son is a fan of the sport and has been pestering him to get AFL going in Longreach since they had moved from Darwin, where Mr Lloyd had started an Auskick program previously.  

“There was one here started by Matt Jones, who was a teacher here, a couple of years ago, and it had fallen off a little bit,” he said.  
|
“So we’re spurred on to get it going again.” 

Mr Lloyd said he was pleased with the turnout.  

“I think we only had 20/ 25 last time we ran it, so having 50 or so kids is great,” he said.  

“A few may drop off a few might jump on, so we’ll see how we go. 

He urged those who may be interested but missed the come and try day to still give it a go. 

If you would like to join Auskick please visit playafl.com and search Longreach or come down to the State School and register.  

Mr Lloyd thanked Scott Smithwick from AFLQ and the volunteers who helped.   

Auskick will run Wednesdays afternoons, 3:15-4:15 at the State School oval.   

