Ups and downs on the green

Ray Harmsworth defeated Russell Schofield by 31-18 in a very competitive Men’s Singles Championship with Ty Jesberg defeating Alan “Bub” Barbeler by 31-23 on Monday afternoon.



Last Tuesday those bowlers backed up again for a Men’s Championship Pairs game.

Now this was a fantastic game with the lead changing hands often and both teams having the opportunity to take the honours.

Russ and Bub took the lead early on with Ray and Ty scoring 5 shots on the 10 end to get them back in touch at 14-9.

On the 13th end they scored another 5 shots to enable them to hit the front for the first time.

Giving away that second, 5 shots fired up Russ and Bub who then hit back with 5 shots of their own to skip out to a 3 shots lead.

As we would all expect Ray and Ty fought back to take the lead again at 25-22 with 3 ends to play.

Russ and Bub squared the game up at 25 all and scored a single shot on the penultimate end to lead 26-25.

Ray and Ty needed 2 shots on the last end and Ray had an opportunity with his last bowl to win the game, unfortunately it didn’t get the result he needed.

Russ and Bub took the win to progress to the next round.

Can’t believe it, bowlers turned up to play on the Sunday, February 28.

Tony Emslie got a sound hiding from Ian “Boof” Cameron in the men’s singles, but at least Tony won the coin toss for the mat.

It went downhill for him from then on.

Another Men’s Singles was between Ray Harmsworth and Shawn Ryan.

Ray ended up winning this competitive match by 31-21 after Shawn had a narrow lead early on.

Rodney Butt skipping Bernie Gayler and Bob Grant to a good win over John Hawkes, Patrick Casey and Andrew Watts in a championship triples game.

Again, there were some fantastic bowls played in this game with Rodney’s team winning 23-11.

In the last competition game of the last weekend in this February leap year, the experienced pairing of George Kent and Jason Barbeler defeated Tony Forster and Gerard Comerford in a Men’s Pairs game.











