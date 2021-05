With the temperatures going down, things continue to heat on up the Tennis Courts.

The past couple of weeks have seen some great tennis being played, even the junior players are taking the opportunity to hone their new skills.

With so much happening on Saturdays, weekend tennis has been moved to Sunday afternoons, starting at 2.30pm commencing Sunday 9 May.

The Longreach Tennis Committee hopes to see you down at the Courts for a leisurely Sunday hit.