Touch footy grand finals see “awesome turnout”

THIS week saw a different kind of footy grand final in Longreach.



Touch football is a sport that has been seeing a resurgence in the west, and last Friday night, the mixed teams (both men and women) held their grand finals.



Both the A grade and B grade team games came down to the wire, one game going to extra time, and in the other game, only two points separated the sides.



Longreach Touch Association Courtney Horan said it was an awesome turnout for touch this season.



“We’ve had 11 teams over 160 players with a grade, b grade, and a multitude of junior teams as well,” she said.



B Grade:

Mitchell Grass Muppets defeated Blokes in Black 6-5.



The B Grade touch grand final came down to a golden try, with Mitchell Grass Muppets able to secure a try in their first set.



Blokes in Black had one set to level the scores but unfortunately came up just short.



Blokes in Black best and fairest, Chistine Phineasa said it was awesome and both teams played amazing.



“The tension between both of us was just awesome,” she said.



“We were both good sports to each other.”



Courtney Horan, captain of the Mitchell Grass Muppets said it was a hard game.



Ms Phineasa said it was great to see the teamwork improve over the season.



“This high school team’s got heaps of energy, and we just tried really hard to keep up.”



“It was a classic game.”



She said Chris Bartley’s talking and small efforts to help the team.



She also noted junior player Poppy who scored a vital try.



Best and Fairest:



Christine Phineasa and Charlie Williams.



A Grade:



Getaways defeated Coops Troops 9-7

Getaways captain Bailey Davies said the touch team had a pretty good year, only losing the one game before winning the grand final.



Getaways had lost to Coops Troops in the grand final last year, getting one back on them.



Ms Davies highlighted Jake Bernie who had a blinder.



Coops Troops captain Sean Cooper said it was always an expectedly tight game against the Getaways.



“We did well one player down,” he said.



“It’s always in good spirit.”



Mr Cooper highlighted the performance of Lachie Moore, a junior and speedster of the side.



Best and Fairest:



Hannah Cossor and Samuel Munns.



UPDATE:



Touch in Longreach will return on August, 4 6pm at the Showgrounds.