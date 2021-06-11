Tigers get on with it

WITH scores tied up at 12-10 at halftime, the crowd may have half expected to see Winton’s first win of the season, and the Tigers’ second loss, but the Longreach/ Ilfracombe team pulled up their socks and went on to a convincing 46-12 victory.



It was round seven of the Central West Senior Rugby League Competition and the Tigers were playing at home.



Longreach/ Ilfracombe assistant coach Gavin Groves said the Tigers were extremely poor in the first half and made the mistake of taking the understrength Devils team lightly.



“We made basic errors and could not stop the offloads from the Winton forwards,” he said.



“A lack of intensity really hurt us.”



It came down to some harsh words from Head Coach Kien Dickson for the boys to finally respond.



In the second half, the Winton side tired.



“We scored some nice tries off the go forward we were lacking in the first half,” said Mr Groves.



“Full credit to the Winton boys, they came into the game undermanned and were the better side for 50 minutes.”



Mr Groves said the Tigers were their own worst enemy in the first half.



“We had very little ball in our attacking zones as we were not going forward and unforced errors meant we found ourselves defending for much of the half,” he said.



“Led by Jake Callaghan and Anau Porogo our forward pack lifted in the second half, and this allowed Marc Young and Trent Hoad to regain control of the game and we scored some nice tries at the backend of the game.



“Our outside backs led by Roly Walton and Riley Zizke were also critical in the turnaround.”



Mr Groves said it was an ugly way to get the two points, and they will have to lift for the game against Barcaldine this weekend at home.



“Apart from injuries this will be the first time this season we will have our best side available so I hope the crowd turns out in force to watch what I believe will be a great game of football between two evenly matched sides.”



Meanwhile Alpha secured their second win, and a flawless run at home, against the second-place Barcaldine 22-20.

