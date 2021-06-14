Tigers clutch it against resilient Sandgoannas

IT WAS 12 all at halftime on the Longreach Showgrounds and an injury-ridden Barcaldine side almost took the victory from the Central West Rugby League Senior Competition table leading, Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers in Round 8 at the Longreach Showgrounds.

The Tigers have proven to be a dominant side so far this year with only one loss and a comprehensive differential, but Barcaldine has not been far behind, and this week proving why.

Assistant Coach Gavin Groves said he was not impressed with his team’s performance, labeling it scratchy.

“We played poorly, but came away with the win,” he said.

“We didn’t play the kind of football we want to, and our backs saw very little attacking football.”

Mr Groves gave full credit to the Barcaldine for their brave performance after finishing with very few on the bench.

For the Tigers, there were still positive signs, their front row is still performing excellently and, Mr Groves also commended his reserve forwards for their work in a gritty match.

“Simple errors really hurt us though, and we needed our playmakers to take control of the game at times,” he said.

Next week, Longreach takes on an Alpha team finding confidence which will be a test for the team.

“Tough period on the road now that will probably shape our season,” Mr Groves said.

“Alpha in Alpha, and after the bye, we have Blackall in Blackall.

“We will need to be better than what we have been these last two weeks coming against the two form sides of the competition.”

Meanwhile, Blackall Magpies secured a 28-12 victory over an improving Winton Diamantina Devils in Winton.