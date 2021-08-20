The Longreach Olympics

DON’T be mistaken, the children running and jumping and throwing at the showgrounds this month were Olympians.



Or at least maybe, for one night they got to pretend to be — cheering their idols on the big screen and mimicking them with the equipment provided by the Olympics Live team (presented by Westpac).



The event was free and operated from 3.30pm until late with kids still cheering “Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi” late into the evening.



Hosted by Olympic gold and silver medallist Brooke Hanson and Rio Olympian Koti Ngawati, the event brought locals together to watch all the live action from the Tokyo Olympics.



Host of the Olympics Live Queensland Regional Tour Brooke Hanson said the event was all about connecting communities with the Olympics Live in Tokyo and getting behind our athletes.



“[The athletes] of course can’t have supporters or friends and family in the stands over in Tokyo, so we thought we might just bring the big screen to communities throughout Queensland,” she said.



“[We’d like to] give an opportunity for the community to come out and share that gold medal experience live from Tokyo.”

Set up alongside the Longreach Athletics Club and the Longreach Stingrays, attendees were able to compete themselves in Olympic events, in what Ms Hanson called sport activation.



“It’s a fun festival for the community to enjoy the Olympics,” she said.



“Get involved with some activation sports, and then just inspire the next generation to believe in their dreams and never give up.”



Ms Hanson said because Brisbane will be hosting the next Olympic games in 2032, she was especially motivated to inspire regional kids to have a go as they may be able to perform in a place akin to their own backyard.



Courtesy of Westpac, attendees were able to receive the signatures of the Olympians, including signed free hats and pins, and other paraphernalia.



Olympics Live presented by Westpac is proudly supported by the Queensland Government in conjunction with the Australian Olympic Committee.