Tennis champions decided

THIS month the Longreach Tennis Club held several tournaments, including a mens and womens tennis singles tournament at the Longreach Tennis Courts.



The winners were Corien Peusschers for A Grade Womens, Brian Savage for A Grade Mens, and James Walker for B Grade Mens.



Club secretary Anna-Marie Moffat said there had been a massive turnout.



“Some great, competitive tennis played by everyone,” she said.



“It was great to see juniors come and play against adults and hold their own.”



Corien Peusschers said she thought she had played sub-par in the final and got lucky against her opposite, Anna-Marie Moffat.



“I just got lucky, Anna-Marie is a very good player,” she said.



“You just never know with these games.



“The wind made it a bit of a challenge.”



Brian Savage said the A Grade Men’s game was very tough against club president James Neal.



“I play James often and he is always a hard man to beat,” he said.



“I got there in the end.”



Mr Savage said he was feeling reasonably confident after the first set, but in the second set that was when things began to even up.



Mr Savage commended the tennis club for their work this year in reestablishing themselves.



Mens and ladies' doubles will be played next week, and mixed doubles the week after.



Ms Moffat said there is still plenty of tennis to look forward to.