Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu
The Independent Voice of
Central West Queensland since 1923
Central West Queensland
Close
Close

Sport

12 August, 2021

Tennis champions decided

The first of the three tournaments held by the Longreach Tennis Club.

By Michael R Williams

President of the Longreach Tennis club went down to his tough rival, Brian Savage. PHOTO: Michael R Williams

THIS month the Longreach Tennis Club held several tournaments, including a mens and womens tennis singles tournament at the Longreach Tennis Courts. 

The winners were Corien Peusschers for A Grade Womens, Brian Savage for A Grade Mens, and James Walker for B Grade Mens.  

Club secretary Anna-Marie Moffat said there had been a massive turnout.  

“Some great, competitive tennis played by everyone,” she said.  

“It was great to see juniors come and play against adults and hold their own.” 

Corien Peusschers said she thought she had played sub-par in the final and got lucky against her opposite, Anna-Marie Moffat.  

“I just got lucky, Anna-Marie is a very good player,” she said.  

“You just never know with these games. 

“The wind made it a bit of a challenge.”  

Brian Savage said the A Grade Men’s game was very tough against club president James Neal.  

“I play James often and he is always a hard man to beat,” he said.  

“I got there in the end.” 

Mr Savage said he was feeling reasonably confident after the first set, but in the second set that was when things began to even up.  

Mr Savage commended the tennis club for their work this year in reestablishing themselves.  

Mens and ladies' doubles will be played next week, and mixed doubles the week after.  

Ms Moffat said there is still plenty of tennis to look forward to.   

Most Popular


Latest Articles

Local News

Bucking good weekend

The Longreach Rodeo was a smash hit.

Local News

Outback Queensland Masters 2021 Winners!

Longreach Golf Club hosted the 2021 awards dinner...

Local News

Touch footy grand finals see “awesome turnout”

Touch Football saw a large turnout, with a new...

Proudly covering the Queensland outback!

Longreach Leader

/ Longreach
/ Winton
/ Barcaldine
/ Tambo
/ Blackall

/ Boulia
/ Diamantina
/ Hughenden
/ Barcoo regions

Potent Web Design