17 March, 2021

Social tennis

MOTHER NATURE put on a fantastic light show, but it didn't stop yet another great night of social tennis.


AS the storms rolled in over Longreach  

there was a fantastic turnout on the courts, as players of all ages enjoyed a match.  

The committee are confident that Saturday afternoon tennis, which will start after Easter, will also be a great hit with the community.   

This year the club would like to welcome onboard the following sponsors for 2021: 

  • Longreach Outdoor Centre 
  • Simstock 
  • Galilee Basin Haulage & Plant Hire 
  • Longreach Motors 
  • RSL 

The tennis club will host raffles, and prize draws over the coming months with the help of their sponsors. 

Two fantastic fishing shirts will be raffled this month sponsored by the Longreach Outdoors Centre.  

To get your name into the draw, contact them on Facebook or head down to the courts on Tuesday nights.   

Even if you don't play, come down and say hi. 

