Sculpture trekkers push boundaries for charity

A FIVE-day trek around one of Australia’s lesser-known treasures was conducted last week.



Twenty long-distance runners from across the state successfully tackled the 200km Lake Dunn Sculpture Trail, a circuit of desert road that crosses the Aramac Showgrounds that features 40 different sculptures.



The sculptures were installed by Aramac artist Milynda Rogers.



The result is one of the biggest, permanent, outdoor sculpture exhibitions in the world.



It is also home to one of the oldest Aboriginal historic sites in Australia.



The run was organised by Mackay-based, multi-sport, coaching business Tri-Activ8 with the goal of learning firsthand about Iningai history.



Tri-Activ8 partnered with Yachatdac and the Barcaldine Regional Council to create what they described as, “both a spiritual and physical journey that will leave you connected to the country we all call home”.



Tri-Activ8 Marketing Manager Salina Corness said the team camped out every night and there were four support crew to make sure the event was safe.



She said Yachatdac was very supportive of the event, allowing the trekkers to use their guests on Turraburra, also known as Gracevale Station.



Ms Rogers said Yachatdac had offered to cater and set up the campsites for the visitors.



“We hired their labour and their mob, and they were there all the way through cooking for us and helping us,” he said.



“The motivation behind it was when we researched it, it hadn’t been done before.



“Tri-Activ8 is a performance coaching business, one of the people in our tribe said, I wonder if we could do the sculpture trail — nobody has even heard of this.”



Ms Rogers said it was a unique event that could bring interest into the area.



“When we researched it, the area is also significant with regards to Aboriginal Australia — there was a lot of heritage there,” she said.



“It was something that we wanted to, I guess, create an awareness of and awaken our own spirits.



“We reached out to Yachatdac to achieve that.”



Tri-Activ8 made sure the event brought an economic positive to the community.



“We bought lunch through Aramac property owner, Emma Hayes, we paid Yachadac for their support and did a guesting experience, so again putting money back into the good things they’re doing on country there — creating more arable land,” she said.



“We also chose two charities in Barcaldine; one was the Shop of Opportunity, and we also supported the Desert Mob Independent School run by Cheryl Thompson.”



Tri-Activ8 is looking to annualise the event, Ms Rogers encouraged those interested to give it a go.



“Like it sounds daunting, 200kms, and definitely when Nikki (company president) presented the idea to me, I went ah, I don’t think so,” she said.



“But when I started learning about the area and the culture and the sculptures was when I thought it was a good idea.



“You do need to train for the event, but that is something Tri-Activ8 can help you with.



“If you drove it, you wouldn’t get the same experience.”



Registrations for next year’s trek are open now at www.tri-activ8.com.au/adventure-trek.