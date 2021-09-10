Renegades take Grand Final after tough final series

BARCALDINE’S best was decided this week, with Renegades taking out a comfortable win over an injury-depleted Purple Power.



Previously in the Semi-Final, the two teams were met in a game that went to extra time.



That game earned Renegades their spot in the Grand Final, and Purple Power would be forced to defeat Dynamite Divas to earn their rematch.



Renegades Captain Nikki Maloney said the Semi-Final was the highlight match. |



“We ended up getting an easier win in the Grand Final as they had players away,” she said.



“How the game felt did not reflect the scoreline, it was still a hard-fought game.”



Ms Maloney said this season the Netball Association had decided to place people into teams depending on their ability to try to create an even competition.



“I think it would have worked really well if we didn’t have injuries and key players who went away,” she said.



“At the start of the season when everyone was able to make it, there were lots of draws and games that were close.



“And so, we were put with players that we wouldn’t normally choose to play with.”



Ms Maloney said her team was one of the teams that were committed.



“As a Captain, I took the lead of the team and gave good direction, and I think that helped us get across the line in the end,” she said.



“So, we were quite focused and gave feedback at quarter time and keeping committed for the win.”



Ms Maloney pointed out several adult players had improved drastically across the season.



“They improved a lot throughout the season,” she said.



“Isabelle Vassallo’s confidence definitely grew over the season.



“They all played a great game in the Grand Final.”



Ms Maloney said it was her team’s defensive circle that had won them the tougher games during the season.



“Kirsty Mould, we grew up playing netball together from when we were preschool,” she said.



“She’s got a really good defense, netball brain, she had a blinder on Monday and in the Final.



“The other who has good defensive instincts, she’s got great elevation – this is her first season, she’s new to town – Lenice Jarling... [I’d also like to mention] Annalise Maraz.”



Ms Maloney said if it were not for the defense turning the ball over for the attack, the whole team wouldn’t work.



“They won it for us, I reckon,” she said.



Barcaldine Netball Association is now in the second week of their Mixed Competition, so get on down to the courts and support your local teams.