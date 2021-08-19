Razorbacks go back-to-back

LAST weekend teams from across Queensland met in Hughenden for the annual Rugby 7s tournament.



The men’s Longreach-based team (Razorbacks Competitive) won back-to-back, going for much of the tournament without conceding a single point.



The women’s team (Titty Sows) also did Longreach proud only going down to tough opposition in the final.



Titty Sows Manager and Player, Mary Macintosh said she was impressed with the performance of the women’s team considering they were a new team.



“There was three of us who had been playing for six or so years, the rest were all new — and a few girls from Townsville,” she said.



“So, it was the first time we actually had met some of them on the weekend; we did really well, considering.”



Ms Macintosh said the team played three games which they had won.



“Then we came up against the Townsville team in the grand final which we unfortunately lost,” she said.



“We had a few injuries, but everyone had a lot of fun.”



The Longreach Titty Sows went down to Run a Muck 17-0.



The men’s team, the Longreach Razorbacks won comfortably 26-12 against the Prairie Dogs and finished the competition off with a 148-12 differential.



Ms Macintosh said the men’s team had won the event three years in a row.



“They were undefeated all day until someone scored against them on the final buzzer,” she said.



“It was a really good effort.



“I think we should be proud of their teams.”



There was another team, the Longreach Razorbacks (social team), who, despite not winning a game all day, managed fourth place due to forfeits and won the bowl plate for fifth place.



“We win — we win, we lose — we win,” Ms Macintosh said.



A final Longreach team was the Longreach Fiji Brothers who finished at fourth place.



All four Longreach teams had won a prize for their placements at the tournament.

