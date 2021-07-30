Outback Queensland Masters 2021 Winners!

Longreach Golf Club hosted the 2021 awards dinner last Sunday night of the Outback Queensland Master's million-dollar-hole-in-one weekend. The weekend was the culmination of a six week-circuit which attracted 170 players plus their partners into Outback townships of Biloela, Charleville, Quilpie, Blackall and Hughenden, culminating in Longreach. Golf Australia presented Australia's most remote golf series with strategic partner Tourism & Events Queensland and Eagle Spirit Partner, the PGA of Australia with support from six local government authorities.

