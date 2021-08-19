Nicole Kuttner and Anna-Marie Moffat win in doubles

THIS Saturday, the Longreach Tennis Association held its doubles tournament with interesting results in the Women’s A Grade, Men’s A Grade, and the Men’s Reserve A Grade.



In the Women’s game, Nicole Kuttner and Anna-Marie Moffat managed a win in a tight and gritty affair.



Nicole Kuttner said it was a good game and gave credit to her opponents.



“They gave us a real run for our money; we had to work hard there,” she said.



“But it was nice to get out and play.”



Ms Kuttner said she was nervous throughout the match.



“Not for a moment did I think we had the match,” she said.



“Anna-Marie played really well today — I think she kind of carried me if I’m being honest.”



For the Men’s A Grade Brian Savage and James Neal managed a steady victory, but in defeat, there was hope for twelve-year-old, Will Cameron and his partner Ben Kent.



Brian Savage said there were some tough points in their match and was impressed with Will Cameron’s performance.

“He’s someone to watch for the future,” he said.



“They need a bit more to do, but they played well and improving.”



It was Will Cameron’s first time playing against adults and he was pleased with his own performance.



“It was a great day, with lots of great hitting,” he said.



“It was a good experience, especially since there isn’t many matches out here.”



Will Cameron was excited to be able to take a game off his tough opponent.



“It’s a good feeling to take a game off great players like Brian and James,” he said.



Meanwhile, in the reserve, A-grade, Josh Lehman and Ashley Boyd managed a late comeback against Graham Moffat and Shane Johnston to win 2-1.