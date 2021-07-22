New team rocked the comp

THIS year, the Alpha Brumbies fielded their first team in 18 years and during the have managed to worry some of the top, already-established sides.



The Brumbies managed to win their first two home games, including an upset over the Barcaldine Sandgoannas 22-20.



Alpha Brumbies Club President Sean Dillon said it was reassuring for the future of rugby league in western Queensland that it could found another team and not reduce the numbers at the other clubs.



“It’s reassuring that there is that interest there,” he said.



“It was a very important milestone for the community of Alpha to have a team sport back.



“There’s been a limited ability for any team sport environment and Alpha did that with predominately locals; it was reassuring that the town still had the ability to do that.”



Mr Dillon said when the opportunity arose for a new team, the town really stepped up to the mark both with players, sponsors, and support on game day.



The team’s first home game was the week of Beef Australia, yet the club still managed a 100 plus crowd.



“It’s a great turnout for a community of a couple of hundred people,” Mr Dillon said.



“But I think as the season matured and progressed, we had some really good attendances.



“Culminating with Ladies Day against the minor premiers in Longreach, it was really fantastic, and the numbers there were colossal; the support for the club from people off the gate — we were ecstatic, to be honest.”



Unfortunately, the Alpha team had to bow out of their semi-final due to injury, but Mr Dillon said he believes they will improve for next season.



“One of the areas where we were caught was the depth of our roster, and the impact of injuries had on [our run],” he said.

“But what’s come out of all that is a bit of a hunger.



“We had a lot of people who were playing A-grade rugby league for the first time, and I think they will be stronger for that next year.



“Look out 2022.”



Mr Dillon thanked all volunteers that helped get the club off the ground.