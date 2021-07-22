Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu
The Independent Voice of
Central West Queensland since 1923
Central West Queensland
Close
Close

Sport

22 July, 2021

New team rocked the comp

The Brumbies were a force to be reckoned with in their first year in the competition.

By Michael R Williams

This is the team the Brumbies fielded against Winton in round 10, unfortunately, this was their last game of the season. PHOTO: Supplied.  

THIS year, the Alpha Brumbies fielded their first team in 18 years and during the have managed to worry some of the top, already-established sides.   

The Brumbies managed to win their first two home games, including an upset over the Barcaldine Sandgoannas 22-20.   

Alpha Brumbies Club President Sean Dillon said it was reassuring for the future of rugby league in western Queensland that it could found another team and not reduce the numbers at the other clubs.   

“It’s reassuring that there is that interest there,” he said.  

“It was a very important milestone for the community of Alpha to have a team sport back.  

“There’s been a limited ability for any team sport environment and Alpha did that with predominately locals; it was reassuring that the town still had the ability to do that.”  

Mr Dillon said when the opportunity arose for a new team, the town really stepped up to the mark both with players, sponsors, and support on game day.   

The team’s first home game was the week of Beef Australia, yet the club still managed a 100 plus crowd.   

“It’s a great turnout for a community of a couple of hundred people,” Mr Dillon said.   

“But I think as the season matured and progressed, we had some really good attendances.  

“Culminating with Ladies Day against the minor premiers in Longreach, it was really fantastic, and the numbers there were colossal; the support for the club from people off the gate — we were ecstatic, to be honest.”   

Unfortunately, the Alpha team had to bow out of their semi-final due to injury, but Mr Dillon said he believes they will improve for next season.   

“One of the areas where we were caught was the depth of our roster, and the impact of injuries had on [our run],” he said.   
“But what’s come out of all that is a bit of a hunger.  

“We had a lot of people who were playing A-grade rugby league for the first time, and I think they will be stronger for that next year.  

“Look out 2022.”  

Mr Dillon thanked all volunteers that helped get the club off the ground.     

Most Popular


Latest Articles

Local News

100 years of footy and community

Blackall Magpies celebrate 100 years.

National News

Central West juniors represented at State Trials

Locals were given a chance, last month, to show...

Local News

Footy enthusiast given ticket to Origin

Viv Johnson loves the footy, so when she was given a...

Proudly covering the Queensland outback!

Longreach Leader

/ Longreach
/ Winton
/ Barcaldine
/ Tambo
/ Blackall

/ Boulia
/ Diamantina
/ Hughenden
/ Barcoo regions

Potent Web Design