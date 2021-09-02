New nets for Longreach cricketers

THREE new cricket nets are being built at the Longreach Showgrounds which will act as a central training facility.



President of the Longreach Cricket Association Michael Lloyd said the nets were a result of funding from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure and Community Benefit funds.



“The schools have been really generous with their facilities, but I think this will be the next step up,” he said.



“It also helps us to hold regional carnivals and trials as well.”



The nets will be in between the oval and the netball courts.



Mr Lloyd said the nets will touch the edge of the oval with users hitting the ball back into the oval.



“As for safety reasons we won’t be hitting it out onto the car park which is preferable,” he said.



Mr Lloyd said the association plans to have the cricket nets to be completed by the coming cricket season.



“The slab [of concrete] is down now, and hopefully in the next two weeks, people will be coming to put the nets up,” he said.



Mr Lloyd thanked the show society for moving part of their facilities to put the nets up where they are now, and the Longreach Council for helping facilitate it all, and Malcolm Sellick who has been the project manager for the new nets.



“This is a part of our plans to improve cricket facilities across the region,” he said.



“We’re looking at upgrading the centre turf wicket as well at the show grounds, hopefully, getting some other facilities around town.”



“So we can expand and start having competitions here.”