Geordie Meekin and Marlena Maier grind out upset

OF the three tennis tournaments held in Longreach over the past three weeks, local legend and Brian Savage managed to have a hand in two victories.



However,this month, the pairing of Geordie Meekin and Marlena Maier managed to find an upset coming back from a close first set loss to win it 2-1 against Mr Savage and his partner Lorena Newton in the Longreach Tennis Club Mixed Doubles A Grade Final.



Mr Meekin said after a tough first set the couple were still feeling confident in the following rounds.



“We were a little bit down after it [the first set] because they played really well,” he said.



“I think after a lot of games they may have tired towards the end.”



Ms Maier who had put in a stunning performance said she was happy to see her shots improve as the game progressed.



Mr Meekin said the pair knew they were starting to take control after the fourth game in the second set.



“It was a long game and we held on,” he said.



Ms Maier echoed his sentiments saying also having it go from 5-2 to 5-4 in the first set gave them the confidence that they could make a comeback.



Mr Meekin said the tournament had been well run by the Longreach Tennis Club.



Meanwhile, in the Longreach Tennis Reserve A grade final, Charlie Williams and Libby Braden managed a 2-0 sweep over Harry Arnold and Courtney Horan.



Mr Williams said it was a good game that had started off tight.



“Then Libby at the end was buying well at the net,” he said.



“Then we got the win.”



Mr Williams said despite the score most of the games were really close, going right to deuce time and time again.



“It was just a good day all around.”

