Enthusiastic turn out for motorsport

AFTER years of diminishing numbers, a resurging interest has been had for motocross in Longreach.



29 riders attended the come and try event held by the Longreach Motorcycle Club Inc, 25 of which were juniors (under 16).



Club Secretary and Licensed Official Henry Willersdorf said the event was very well attended and a great learning experience for the fresh riders, this month.



“We wanted to encourage the riders to learn the basics in a controlled environment,” he said.



“It gives us a chance to pass on our skills to the new crop.”



President of the Motorcycle Club Rodny Faggotter was also in attendance, and he is known as an industry legend who has competed in motocross Australia and overseas, including DAKAR — the premier desert racing event in the world. Mr Willersdorf said the event has far more ramifications than entertaining children on the weekend.



“It teaches them how to used their own bikes, and to minimise risks if they are riding them on their properties or in the common,” he said.



“We taught them how to position properly on a seat, the position of gripping the tank, and the nature of the brakes — how the front brakes are about 70 per cent of the break, front load turns.”



The event started at 8am and went on until 12.30pm with a canteen operating during breaks.



Mr Willersdorf wanted to thank the volunteers and participants for coming on Sunday.

He said it was exciting to see a resurgence in interest in the sport; after years of seeing the numbers drop, he worried they may have to discontinue the club.



But, the recent turnouts have reignited his confidence in a strong motorcycle club.

On June 27 the Longreach Motorcycle Club will host another come and try day and on September 11 they will host the third round of the Southern Cross Central Highlands Motocross Championships.