Climbing the League ladder

HOLIDAYS? No such thing for this talented young athlete Macen Palmer, who played 27 games of football in 15 days, travelling away to four different rugby league carnivals over the recent school holidays.



Macen from Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School went to Cairns representing North West in the 11/12 years Queensland Schools State Championships for rugby league.



He was awarded the Victoria Horton Medallion for “Player’s Player” for his awesomeness.



Other local talented young sportsmen who made it into the North West team included Cooper McKillop from the Longreach School of Distance Education and Alix Heslin from the Longreach State Primary School.



Macen said after the Cairns competition, he came home for one day and then left for Pittsworth near Toowoomba where he played for Charleville in Districts “because they needed a hand”.



“After Pittsworth I went home for about 12 hours and then I left again to go to Gladstone for the Jason Hetherington Cup.



“I played about ten games in two days there,” Macen said.



After two days off in Rockhampton en route to Yeppoon, he joined other students for the Catholic School’s Challenge Cup.

Mason snapped up the Coach’s Award as the Player’s Player of the Team.



Challenge Cup Coach Riki Broughton, said students from Clermont, Springsure, Blackall and Rockhampton made up the Western Warriors team.



Macen said it all started last term when he joined others at the Longreach High School to try out for the Central West with other kids from Longreach, Barcaldine, Winton, and Blackall.



Both Macen, Alix and Cooper made it into the CW trials and then the CW team headed to Cloncurry to try out for North West, playing against Mt Isa and Hughenden.



From there they picked the North West team which included students from Aramac, Barcaldine, Mt Isa, and Cloncurry.



That team then played in the state competition in Cairns for rugby league, which included players from the 12 regions.



“Of the total 27 games I played over the holidays, ten games were 20 mins and 17 were 40-minute games,” Macen said.



Next week, Macen joins others who are travelling to Townsville for Queensland State Touch Championships, for Boys and Girls.



After the footy is done and dusted, the focus turns to Athletics with the Sunset Carnival in Longreach on August 21-22.