Bucking good weekend

OVER 600 people ventured to the showgrounds last month as locals of all ages showed what they were made of.

Longreach Rodeo Association president Lawrence Monize said he was pleased with the great turnout and community support for the local rodeo over the weekend.

“We had about 650 people come through the gate… they were still coming in around 9 o’clock,” he said.

“We generally get around 400-500 people, so this was a really good year.

“I reckon it would have been a bit bigger if we didn’t have to deal with the COVID stuff on Friday.”

The recent COVID scare on Friday morning led to a level of uncertainty for rodeo organisers, who were left concerned the event would be skipped for the second year in a row.

“It was touch and go there on the Friday with the COVID stuff going on, but I just made a few phone calls, and I was told everything was going ahead and just keep going unless we get a positive,” he said.

“But the council was thinking we were all good to go.”

Mr Monize said although bull riding numbers were down a little bit, the mini bulls were a hit.

“The crowd loved them… they all stood up and got into it,” he said.

“Another highlight was Adam Ballard.

“He hasn’t ridden a bull for probably five years now… the crowd loved him when he came out.”