Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu
The Independent Voice of
Central West Queensland since 1923
Central West Queensland
Close
Close

Sport

12 August, 2021

Bucking good weekend

The Longreach Rodeo was a smash hit.

By Morgan Burley

Cowboys from all over came to test their merits. PHOTOS: Michael R Williams.

OVER 600 people ventured to the showgrounds last month as locals of all ages showed what they were made of. 

Longreach Rodeo Association president Lawrence Monize said he was pleased with the great turnout and community support for the local rodeo over the weekend. 

“We had about 650 people come through the gate… they were still coming in around 9 o’clock,” he said. 

“We generally get around 400-500 people, so this was a really good year. 

“I reckon it would have been a bit bigger if we didn’t have to deal with the COVID stuff on Friday.” 

The recent COVID scare on Friday morning led to a level of uncertainty for rodeo organisers, who were left concerned the event would be skipped for the second year in a row. 

“It was touch and go there on the Friday with the COVID stuff going on, but I just made a few phone calls, and I was told everything was going ahead and just keep going unless we get a positive,” he said. 

“But the council was thinking we were all good to go.” 

Mr Monize said although bull riding numbers were down a little bit, the mini bulls were a hit. 

“The crowd loved them… they all stood up and got into it,” he said. 

“Another highlight was Adam Ballard. 

“He hasn’t ridden a bull for probably five years now… the crowd loved him when he came out.”

Most Popular


Latest Articles

Local News

Outback Queensland Masters 2021 Winners!

Longreach Golf Club hosted the 2021 awards dinner...

Local News

Touch footy grand finals see “awesome turnout”

Touch Football saw a large turnout, with a new...

Local News

Longreach/ Ilfracombe win in first season

Longreach and Ilfracombe's first season together...

Proudly covering the Queensland outback!

Longreach Leader

/ Longreach
/ Winton
/ Barcaldine
/ Tambo
/ Blackall

/ Boulia
/ Diamantina
/ Hughenden
/ Barcoo regions

Potent Web Design