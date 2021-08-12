Barcy’s Club of the Year

THE Barcaldine Sandgoannas has been named the XXXX Community Club of the Year.



The Queensland Rugby League recognised the Barcaldine League Club and Junior League Club for their diligent community work and awarded them $2,000 in prizes from XXXX Gold.



Winning the Queensland Club of the Year also allows the club to be considered for the National Rugby League Club of the Year, which will be announced in August.



Club president Rhys Peacock said recognition for the club was well overdue.



“The two football clubs do so much for the community, and I think this year has highlighted what they actually do,” he said.



Some of the actions the club did for the community include, marching at Anzac Day, raising $2,000 at Ladies Day for local charities, raising $5,000 for Alopecia, attending social events including race days to spend money when the event was short in numbers, working bee for Viv Johnson, and dressing up as a giant rabbit on Easter to deliver chocolate eggs for children.



This year alone, the club has raised over $20,000 for charity, namely the Jenny Locke Group.



Mr Peacock emphasised the importance of the work of the junior club in Barcaldine who are struggling for mid to late teen players.



The club does whatever it takes to support juniors, some of which must travel 600 or more kilometres to games in the Central Highlands because of the lower numbers in the Central West for that age bracket.



“The sense of community between the two clubs and the players is very big,” he said.



“When you see someone who dedicates so much time to a club it’s very moving.



“Like Katherine Stewart; I’ve seen her get up at 6am in the morning, set up the canteen, drive to Emerald and back with a football team, change a flat tyre, work in the canteen, be a first aid officer for the game, and then go back into a canteen and then work until 9 or 10 at night, and then shave her head after that for Shave For A Cure —with the amount of care the community puts in, this accolade is really well deserved.”