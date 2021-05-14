A massive weekend of fishing in Windorah

The Longreach Leader would like to apologise for publishing incorrect results for the Windorah Fishing Competition in the May 7 edition. To rectify this, the Windorah P&C have written their own account of the event.

Published on behalf of the Windorah P&C Association.



THE annual major fundraiser of the Windorah P&C Association was held on the long weekend in May.

The ‘Yellowbelly Hunt’ attracted a record 121 participants – 63 men, 37 ladies, and 21 juniors.

Competitors travelled from as far away as Bundaberg, Sarina, Toowoomba, and Charleville.

The fish were on the bite and the weather was amazing, so it made for an exciting weekend on the Cooper.

The $1000 nomination drawcard brought a big crowd down on Saturday night.

Thank you to Ross Taylor, Charleville, who won then donated the $1000 back to the P&C.

Live music and burgers were on offer and it was great to catch up with everyone again, as we used to.

The Ray White Longreach ‘Guess the Weight of the Sheep’ competition was popular among locals and Geoffrey Seawright and Koby Geiger returned home with a sheep each.

The Junior Kayak raffle, sponsored by Mrs Hughes, was won by Keith Frazer, Augathella. The Multi-Draw raffle top prize of a Nutrien Quilpie esky filled with Western Star Hotel beverages was won by Roxy Weston, and top-quality camping equipment donated by Brian Dayes and Kathy Vinge was won by Ross Taylor and Zac Maunsell.

We raised another $300 when we auctioned off two donated mud crabs, thanks to Geoffrey and Elaine Seawright, and a handcrafted filleting knife, donated by Peter Weston.

This year, with the Longreach and Isisford Fishing Competitions, we are part of the new Triple Crown Challenge.

Men's and Ladies' competitors who weighed in a yellowbelly in Windorah are in the running for a $1300 cash prize!

Rules are that the angler with the longest total length from a single fish at each event will be crowned champion – good luck.

The major prize winners were:

Champion Angler - Sue McKenna

Men's Yellowbelly – 1st Tony Geiger 47.5cm, 2nd Lal Roberts 47cm, = 3rd Mick Johnstone 46.5cm, = 3rd Keith Frazer 46.5cm.

Women's Yellowbelly – 1st Sue McKenna 53cm, 2nd Sue McKenna 52cm, 3rd Jillian Bussell 47.5cm.

Junior Yellowbelly – 1st Skyla Smith 50.5cm, 2nd Maggie Geiger 37cm, 3rd Lachy Hunt 34cm.

Men's Bream – 1st Neville Geiger 35cm, 2nd Allen McKenna 34.5cm, 3rd Shane Carr 34cm.

Ladies Bream – 1st Teisha Boland 34cm, = 2nd Leonie Gilby 33cm, =2nd Sonya Johnstone 33cm.

Junior Bream – 1st Jade Geiger 35cm, 2nd Lachy Hunt 33.5cm, 3rd Lachy Hunt 31cm.

Men's Catfish – 1st Punk Geiger 52.5cm, 2nd Shane Carr 50.1cm, 3rd Neville Geiger 48.2cm.

Ladies Catfish – 1st Sue McKenna 51cm, 2nd Lee-Anne Roberts 48.5cm, 3rd Sue McKenna 45.5cm.

Junior Catfish – 1st Archie Geiger 47cm, 2nd Kody Hunt 42cm, 3rd Lillie Barr-Richards 40.5cm.

Longest Red Claw - Christina Frazer 37.5cm.

Longest Blue Claw – Keith Frazer 25cm.





Thank you to our generous sponsors for their ongoing support of our event: Ellimacon, GDL Dalby, Swift Energy Group, Brian Dayes and Kathy Vinge, Horsepower Longreach, Smiley’s Transport, Barcoo Shire Council, Longreach Fishing Club, Windorah Service Station, Western Star Hotel, Ray White Longreach, Mrs Jenny Hughes, Cooper Cabins, Windorah Outback Shop, Nutrien Quilpie, Al and Sue McKenna, Mail 555, R&P Taylor Embroidery, RK Weston Wear, Merv Geiger, Geoffrey and Elaine Seawright, Peta and Tony Geiger, Mithaka Aboriginal Corporation, Charleville Vet Surgery, Bulloo Ice, Quilpie Butchery, Barcoo Blue Light, Community Drought Funding from the Department of Communities, Windorah Rodeo Club, Windorah Development Board, APA, Barker’s Newsagency, Coke and Great Northern.

And a very big heartfelt thanks to our community members who assisted at this show – Brian Dayes, Kathy Vinge, Butch Gordon, Chris Richards, Ma and Pa Taylor, Gypsy, Julie Barr-Richards, Julian Dodds, Charlotte Gorringe, Dolly Wharton, Herb Geiger, Debbie Geiger, Punk Geiger, and Mrs Chris Volker.

Thank you from Mrs Hughes and all the members of the Windorah P&C Assn

The next part of the Triple Crown Challenge will be held in Isisford July 23-25.