More than $1M March

Several Central Queensland owners are reveling in some of the best times of their lives in racing with former Rockhampton galloper Marway, which is raced by the Wagner family in Springsure, making it two wins from three starts, since joining the Sydney stable of Mark Newnham.



Marway scored an exciting win in the benchmark 78 handicap on the midweek program on the Kensington track with Joshua Parr in the saddle March 10.

Former Blackall residents Michelle and Ken “Stumpy” Walker are locked in for the ride of a lifetime with boom Rockhampton juvenile filly Sweet Dolly which was bought by the Walkers for just $1500 as a weanling.

Sweet Dolly is trained by Rockhampton trainer Kevin Hansen.

The Rockhampton trained filly with regular jockey Justin Stanley onboard took out the $500,000 QTIS two-year-old jewel at the Gold Coast over the March Magic Millions sales race day.

To top it all off Rockhampton trained galloper from Graham Greens stable Ahooshu made it a Rockhampton quinella at big odds taking home $90,000 in prize money to put the spotlight right on Central Queensland gallopers.

The offers are coming thick and fast to buy Sweet Dolly with the Walkers having previously knocked back offers of $400,000 from an Australian buyer for the filly and word on the track, several six-figure sums have been thrown around to purchase the filly, but the answer from the Walkers remains a flat no.

After years of owning and running a transport business in Blackall, Walkers Transport, they retired to the Capricornia Coast and in recent times Ken “Stumpy” has not been in good health but Sweet Dolly has given him a new lease on life with his health.

Her long-term goals are the prestigious group races over the Queensland Winter carnival.

A big convoy of Central Queenslanders were on course at the Gold Coast including Emerald resident Glen Dickson who is Michelle’s brother.

He said he didn’t own a share in Sweet Dolly but just being part of the journey with his sister is one of his biggest thrills in his time in racing and he hoped there would be more big days of celebration.

Last, but not least, former Central West residents Dan and Rae Fletcher and the Queensland colts syndicate it has been a mixture of ecstasy and agony then ecstasy after Russian Camelot ran an extremely brave second placing on March 12 in the All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley behind the Kris Lee’s Runner Mugatoo.

Russian Camelot’s placing carried $720,000 in prize money.

Sadly, Russian Camelot has been retired to stud after pulling a tendon and connections are working through a variety of potential stud deals which will no doubt be an extremely lucrative proposition for all involved.

Last Friday night the Tony McEnvoy trained filly Sisstar a full sister to their now retired champion mare Sunlight scorched the turf at Moonee Valley taking out the 55 second challenge and recording the quickest time of the summer series which included a $55,000 bonus.

The smart filly could be a late bloomer and could stamp herself as a group performer in a nice Autumn stakes race