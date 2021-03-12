Weir Upgrades

Council’s repairs on one of the minor tributary Thompson River weirs has further deteriorated, resulting in a water level drop and a further collapse.



The damages were first noticed on Friday, February 19 and the next day council tried to stabilise the situation with temporary repairs.

Director of Infrastructure Services Roger Naidoo said council repairs ceased due to safety concerns and fast flowing water.

“The damage got progressively worse from then on and the weir completely failed at the end of that week,” he said.

“Council started preparation works to permanently repair the weir on Wednesday 3rd March. “The repairs were meant to commence on Monday 8th March, however due to storms construction recommenced on the Coffer Dam on Tuesday 9th March.”