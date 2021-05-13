ON Anzac day students, staff, parents, and invited guests gathered for Longreach State High School’s annual Anzac Day ceremony.

Official guests present were RSL Sub-Branch President Brigadier Chris Hamilton ADC (retired), LSHS P&C Executives Leesa Hoolihan, Ruth Tindall, a representative for Lachlan Millar, Member for Gregory, Nicki Heslin, Ilfracombe State School. Principal Julia Hayward and students, Longreach Regional councilor Tony Emslie and Longreach Police Officer Adopt-a-Cop Constable Diana Verstandig.

The ceremony started with third-generation LSHS School Captain Aiyahna Browning’s welcome and Welcome to Country by Year 9 student Noah.

Chris Hamilton was then invited up to address the assembly and what a speech it was, starting with his own history with the armed forces but culminating with a very down-to-earth message for the students who were hanging on every word.

The students related to his message about sticking by your mates, taking ownership of your actions, and striving to be your best every single day.

School Captain Seth Hunt thanked Mr Hamilton for his speech and invited LSHS Principal Vanessa Moller to the lectern to deliver a speech.

Her speech was about the 100th year anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force which was celebrated on March 31 this year.

The laying of the wreaths took place at the school’s beautiful Anzac and remembrance area.

The Last Post was played, the Ode was then recited by Mr Hamilton followed by Reveille being played by LSHS Year 8 student Malcolm.

The school’s small choir sang both national anthems; and what a fantastic job it was by Christian, Jay, and Olivia who were ably supported by teacher Erin Landles.

It was another solemn occasion for the students, staff, parents, and invited guests to remember those who gave so much so that we can live the lives we do today.

As the banner hanging on the school’s front fence states, ‘we will remember them’.