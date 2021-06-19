Unique music festival transcendent

THERE’S nothing like it, a new music festival will be nothing like Central West Queensland has ever seen, fusing a road trip through our beautiful country and indescribable new music performances from Australia’s top artists.



Starting in Jimbour in the Western Downs, Queensland Music Trails will then travel through the Central West, performing all the while, and finish in Bedourie, stopping in Windorah and Quilpie.



CEO of QMF, the company behind the event, Joel Edmans said the event is a music tourism initiative for Queensland with which has the ambitions of by 2025 there will be seven different drives through regional Queensland.



“We want music by Queensland artists to tell Queensland stories,” he said.



“One in three Australian’s say music is their passion, and we want people to get out and explore Queensland, so we believe music is the mechanism to do that.”



The events will line up with people on the way to one of QMF’s previously successful events in the Big Red Bash, and they will appeal to a broad spectrum of people eager to visit the state.

Once borders open up, QMF plans to broaden Music Trails into an event that will be enticing to tourists from overseas further bringing tourism into the region and invite curiosity from other musicians from around the world.



Nonetheless, the Queensland identity is still planned to be integral to the even, Mr Edmans said the event was about community being at the heart of music in Queensland.



“We’re trying to convey that this is about bringing leading artists together with communities to come up with ways of creating experiences for people,” he said.

“It’s about bringing authentic stories to the community about themselves that people want told.”



Mr Edmans said the events, into the future, will help diversify the economies of regional communities.



“A way that regional centres can drive a stronger economy is to bring new people into the region,” he said.



“It’s also about the fact that our international borders are closed for an indeterminate amount of time, and this is a moment in which there is a pause in globalisation, and a bit of a return to local places and the home of our cultural identity.



“So we’re trying to help local communities capitalise on that.”



That’s where the idea behind having multiple shows in multiple places comes from, as a single show in Charleville or Windorah may not be as financially as viable as having a road trip that strings multiple shows together.



“For local communities to hold a big festival it can be a pretty big risk, and it can also be a big ask from people to travel a long distance for only the one event,” Mr Edmans said.



“So, this is really about making it a greater value proposition for people to go and experience a culture-rich Queensland.”

Music Trails will start in Jimbour on the 25th of June at the Jimbour House and will officially end in Charleville with the Decadence Exhibition at the Mulga Lands Art Gallery, but the final Music performance will be the Paul Kelly and Friends Music Festival.