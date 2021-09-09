The School’s Big Dig and Teacher Thrilled with Dinosaur Discovery

The Longreach Leader asked two very special journalists, Sidney Searle and Faria Mahbub to cover an amazing discovery in Winton...

On August 10, at St Patrick’s School, Winton, local teacher, Miss Stacey, was going home from work when her dog started digging wildly at the ground.



Miss Stacey had a dig when she discovered a bone.



She immediately contacted Grace Elliot, a fossil technician from the Australian Age of Dinosaurs, to further investigate the bones.



Miss Stacey called for a professional to help to excavate the site.



She contacted Grace Elliot, a fossil technician, to assist in the excavation process.



The excavation site was separated into two parts E1 and E2 because palaeontologists need to know which bones are discovered in which sections.



Ms Elliot explained there were five crucial steps for a successful excavation.



Firstly, you take photos to know where the bones were found.



Secondly, you write information about where, when, and what was discovered.



Thirdly, you mark where the bones are found with a pick and tape.



Fourthly, you tape the site into two sections E1 and E2.



The final step to the excavation process is to gently dig up the bones.



Once the bones are unearthed, palaeontologists will identify the age, type, and gender.

After the excavation Grace found 10 bones in total.



These bones are one pelvis, one sacral vertebra, one ulna, one shoulder blade, three ribs, and three leg bones.



Grace took the bones back to AAOD (Australia Age of Dinosaurs) to further research and see what type of bones they are.



Grace suspects, “they are 95 to 98 million years old, and the gender of the dinosaur is a male”.



After her investigation, Grace identified the bones as belonging to a Bovineasaurus.

The bones are now on display in the St Patrick’s Upper Primary Classroom.



The teacher, Miss Stacey, is still excited about dinosaur discovery, but many feel they have questions that may never be answered.



Will there be more and are there still hidden treasures under the Catholic School?



It is also important to note that a second story, written by Faria Mahbub, was also interesting and well written.





We also received a second story about the Dinosaur find.





On Tuesday afternoon, at St Patrick’s Catholic School, Winton, Stacey Sanders, an Upper Primary school teacher was walking her dog, Maggie, when her canine companion ran in front of her and furiously started to dig at something underneath the ground.



When Stacey caught up, she was curious as she saw a white figure showing on the surface. Her interest getting the best of her, she started to dig and scratch off the dirt.



Little did she know that a life-changing experience was hidden beneath the unknown depths of the soil.



Seeing a bone-like structure she immediately called Grace Elliot, a Fossil Technician at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs.

On the 10th of August, Middle school teacher, Miss Stacey was going home from work when she and her dog came upon an unexpected dinosaur bone discovery.



“The experience opened my eyes to Palaeontology and the excavation process,” she said.



She then added, “discovering these bones could help to improve our knowledge and understanding about dinosaurs in the area.



“It has impacted my life because I have learned that there are hidden treasures underneath the earth, and it has shown me the importance of excavating a site with the help of professionals to restore artefacts and learn more about the prehistoric age.”



The remains were later to be confirmed as the bones of a Bovineasaurus.

Grace explained that there are five steps to the excavation process.



Firstly, you have to write down what you can observe on the surface.



Secondly, you need to take multiple photos, so that you have a visual representation of what the area looks like before you start digging.



Thirdly, you need to mark the bones with picks and flag tape for if someone was to damage the site accidentally, they would know not to, for a brightly coloured mark would be there to pinpoint the bones’ locations.



Next, with the flag tape part the area into two separate sections.



This is useful so that you know which section the bones were dug up from.



Lastly, with professionally built brushes and shovels, you carefully take away the surrounding dirt and pull out the bones with caution.

After Grace excavated the scene, she commented, “it could take as long as 6 months to 10 years to be able to identify the remains”.



Bridget Tully, St Patrick’s Catholic School Principal, was later contacted with the official name of the dinosaur.



The gender of the dinosaur was estimated at the site as male, for a female would have larger hips.



“It could be as old as 95 million years, for that is how old the soil in and around Winton is. In Winton, dinosaur bones are normally found 13 meters into the ground,” Ms Tully said.



In total, 10 bones were found.

The discovery at St Patrick’s Catholic School, Winton was an extraordinary experience for many people in the local community. There are still many doubts from the local students in this small town.



Who will get rich and famous from this magnificent uncovering?

Are there more bones to be discovered?



And finally, was this big, fat HOAX?