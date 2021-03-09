The Last Slide for struggling goup

Stolen in plain sight, the Queensland Country Womens Association (QCWA) of Morella have reported their 50-year-old slide missing.



It was the last straw or slide for the members of Morella’s QCWA who have been dealing with an ongoing battle of theft at their local branch.

QCWA Morella Treasurer Gayle East said having the slide stolen was the cherry on top of a tough few months.

“Generations of kids have slid down it and the slide was the main entertainment for children at our Christmas parties and functions throughout the year.” she said.

“To the someone that has decided to pick it up, why I do not know, it was a part of our community and the history here.

“I really just hope that the kids who are sliding on it now, are enjoying it, as the slide is very much missed by the community.”

The branch have been in discussions regarding the future of the division, their general meeting was on Thursday evening.

The QCWA Morella branch opened in 1944 and the slide has been there prior to 1980.

Located 70km out of Longreach, Morella Hall is the last public gathering space left in the Morella Township.

The slide was cemented at both ends and thieves are reportedly to have used a grinder to remove it.

President of Morella QCWA Lyndall Harriman said the slide was likely pinched during the scorching summer months.

“The slide has been here for decades and all the local the kids love it,” she said.

“I do not know why anyone would want to take it, it would have to be someone who knew it was there and has a truck.”

“The community side of what we uphold is that Morella Hall is the centre of our community, we do not have any other gathering places left.”

If you have seen the slide or have any information, please contact the local police or QCWA Morella.



