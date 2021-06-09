Talented students given unique creative opportunity

One entrant is soprano Tea Rumsey from the Longreach State High School, who after a short hiatus in Primary School, found again her passion for singing during a performance for Remembrance Day in Year 8.

The event will include singers, actors, dancers and more from state schools around Queensland.

Tea Rumsey will be attending Creative Generation this year as a part of the Featured Choir. PHOTOS: Supplied.

Ms Rumsey said it was the passion of her teacher then that got her back into singing, and she has been volunteering her pipes ever since.

“Singing gives me a chance to express myself, I’m not a very outgoing person, but I feel music is a real chance to let that side of me out,” she said.

As a reserved person, Ms Rumsey said she had no intentions of becoming a pop star, but she thoroughly enjoys her role in a choir, and wishes to pursue that as a career in some fashion.

She also plays the trombone, is a dancer and an actress, but singing is her ultimate passion.

This won’t be the first time Ms Rumsey has performed at Creative Generation, and she said it is an event that has given her a lot of unique opportunities.

“It helps me connect with people other people with similar interests outside of Longreach,” she said.

“Living in a small town you don’t always meet a lot of people interested in the same stuff as you.”

Ms Rumsey, along with other students attending Creative Generation, will receive a generous donation of $350 from the mayor to help with expenses.

While this only covers a small portion of the travel and accommodation costs of attending the event, Tea Rumsey’s mother Kym Rumsey said they were very grateful for the donation as every little bit helps.

Other students attending Creative Generation are Marni Bruggemann, Leila Ballin and Mackenzie Neuendorf.

Leila Ballin said she was so thrilled to be able to dance at CGEN.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity to express myself,” she said.

Mackenzie Neuendorf said CGEN is important to me because it enables us to have the same opportunities as city kids and it’s important that we take advantage of these opportunities so that they are still there for the students coming after us.



