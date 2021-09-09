Students whet their appetites in the name of science

THROUGH the power of science, Longreach students participated in several activities, for National Science Week, which tested their knowledge and intuition.



Longreach State High School Head of Department, Skye Lamrock said Science Week is a chance to celebrate the daily influence of science on our lives.



This week's theme of food by design acknowledges Australia's past, present, and future contributions to food science, food production, and our vital role as a global exporter of livestock,” she said.



“It was a wonderful week of activities in which both students and staff celebrated through fun activities.



“We look forward to doing it all again next year.”



All week, the students were drenched in scientific curiosities.



Tuesday — was it beef BBQ?



The students were asked to taste a variety of meat and meat substitutes and voted for those they believed to be beef.



The result: the students correctly identified the beef.



Wednesday and Thursday — Egg Drop Experiment.



Students were asked to invent and manufacture a vessel that protected an egg that would be dropped from a large height.

Finally, on Friday — students and teachers hit the catwalk for a food-themed fashion parade to conclude science week, but not until the egg drop finals.



All of the students' eggs-periments worked and they were all winners.

As a part of National Science Week, Science Minister Meaghan Scanlon noted the importance of Queensland scientists in managing COVID-19 in the state.



Scientists, these young people could one day step into the boots of.



“It’s Queensland’s science and health experts like Dr Jeanette Young who have helped to drive the state’s health response, in turn allowing the Palaszczuk Government to deliver a COVID-19 economic recovery plan,” Minister Scanlon said.



“New survey results show that 19 in 20 Australians back more investment in science.

“That’s why we’re investing $20 million as part of our flagship Queensland Jobs fund to ramp up the development and manufacture of vaccines, and close to $8 million to support for ongoing scientific research into disaster management, water quality modelling, and sediment management.

“The survey results also showed that during the pandemic, two in three parents thought that scientists and medical professionals are inspiring a new generation to pursue a science-based career.

“These National Science Week events will help encourage more students to participate in STEM subjects, with plenty of opportunities to get involved in projects and events."