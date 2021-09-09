Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
9 September, 2021

Strengthening school friendships

The Longreach School of Distance Education had a major event that brought together several interesting activities.

By Susan C McDarra

The talent quest brought isolated kids into the limelight. PHOTO: Supplied

A WHOLE school cluster brought kids from surrounding isolated properties into Longreach for a week of classroom experiences.   

Longreach School of Distance Education students from Kindy to Year 10 joined in a talent quest, markets to sell their cooking and creative wares, a disco, and a virtual online session with well-known Australian author Andrew Daddo.   

Home Tutors and governesses also had a busy week participating in professional development workshops, year-level meetings, and social gatherings to strengthen friendships and partnerships within the school.  

The highlight for Home Tutors was the long lunch event, with parent Tenille Atherton as guest speaker.  

“Whole school cluster weeks are so important for our isolated families to come together, rekindle friendships, strengthen partnerships with staff and families and share our experiences with each other,” Longreach School of Distance Education Deputy Principal, Rachelle Moore said. 

