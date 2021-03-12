Rural Families Connect

Families travelled from as far away as Goondiwindi, Julia Creek, McKinley and Charters Towers regions to take part in the week’s activities from February 15 to 19.



Home Tutor Workshop and Cluster is the longest, and arguably, the most important whole school event of the LSODE school year.

The week provides the opportunity for students to meet their teachers and catch up with friends.

For many it will be their first experience of being in a classroom.

Student's value and enjoy their time together at Home Tutor Workshop and Cluster as a mix of learning and fun.

LSODE students work well independently and in isolation, however, they delight in working and socialising together during whole school events.

Students had the opportunity to participate in face-to-face learning and try activities in groups that are not possible when learning at home.

The week also aimed to provide information and develop skills to support home tutors in their home schoolrooms.

The focus for this year’s workshop was on essential skills for home tutors to support strong foundations in literacy and numeracy for our students.

LSODE has many families with young children who are all starting out on their distance education journey.

The school community is working to support them in their roles in the school room but also as individuals by providing a social network and connections with other home tutors and families.

Supporting home tutors was a great investment in improving learning outcomes for students.

The highlight of the week, was a night colour run and family barbeque on Monday night, involving families, school staff and the Longreach Fire Brigade, which set the tone for an enjoyable week.

The week of learning and fun culminated with netball and touch football for students from Year 4 through to Year 10 who seldom play team sports.

Students practiced a range of skills and put it all into practice with netball and touch football games.

If smiles on student and home tutor faces was a measure of success, we can be sure that this event was one of LSODE’s finest.