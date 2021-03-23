Roads closed and flash flooding

As of 2.49pm, the following road closures are current: Ilfracombe to Aramac, Longreach to Muttaburra (Crossmoor), Muttaburra to Bowen Downs.



The following roads should be driven with caution: Jericho to Barcaldine (water over at Mac Downs), Barcaldine to Isisford (Barcy Downs, water over at Ten Mile), Barcaldine to Isisford (Home Creek, water over at Home Creek Channels.

According to BOM, flood waters are moving down the Barcoo and Thomson River catchments.

Falls of 20-35mm were recorded in the Longreach area with moderate to heavy falls also recorded in the Barcoo catchment where the highest falls was 60mm at Navarra.

Minor flooding is continuing along the Thomson River at Camoola Park.

River level rises are expected on the Thomson River downstream of Camoola Park to Longreach.

Thomson River at Camoola Park is expected to remain above the minor flood level of 2m over the next few days.

Thomson River at Longreach is currently at 1.90m and steady.

Renewed river level rises are expected as floodwaters arrive from upstream.

The river level may reach the minor flood level 3.30m during Wednesday or Thursday.

Barcoo River downstream of Isisford is at 1.59 metres and rising.

The Barcoo River at Retreat is likely to exceed the minor flood level into Wednesday.

Other at-risk locations across the state include Warwick, Gold Coast, Thargomindah, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Roma, Charleville, Birdsville, Emerald, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Coolangatta and Ipswich.

More rain is expected to fall on the region in the coming days and weeks, motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions and monitor road updates at www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts