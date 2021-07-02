Latest News
2 July, 2021
Rate increase and structural issues addressed in Barcy budget
Landowners in the Barcaldine Regional Council district will see a 5.92 per cent rate increase this financial year.
BARCALDINE Regional Council adopted its 2022 budget recently with a general rate increase of 5.92 per cent for homeowners.
Mayor Sean Dillon said the rise in general rates this year would be substantial, although there are properties whose rates would decrease and others who would experience a percentage increase much higher than the average.
“This is directly due to the disparity in valuations received from the State’s most recent land revaluation and affects both rural and urban ratepayers,” he said.
“Given the recent continued slide in cash on hand, Council has also continued its closer examination of the underlying structural issues with the budget.
“Sewerage and Waste Utility Services were both identified as services where the revenue is severely out of step with expenditure.”
Mayor Sean Dillon said rise for these utilities is to address this and eliminate the haemorrhaging of money for both operations and capital replacement.
“Water charges are currently keeping pace with expenditure and the rise in charges here will be in line with the statewide cost index,” he said.
“Council by no means took the decision to increase lightly, and several months were spent examining all options, some of which were also enacted such as plant replacement deferral, cancellation of new plant requirements and the extension of a cost of services review with the assistance of the Queensland Treasury Corporation.
“The steps taken have been pursued to ensure that we are doing our part to ensure the medium to long term viability of the Regional Council.
“Local government generally is facing an uncertain future on a revenue front and it is important that prudent fiscal measures are employed to protect community assets, the local economy and the health and safety of all residents.”
2022 RATES AND UTILITY CHARGES (previous year amounts in brackets)
Total minimum residential rates increases per annum will be:
- Alpha and Jericho Towns - $75.60
- Aramac and Muttaburra Towns - $124.20
- Barcaldine Town - $126.00
General Rates - per annum – minimum rate
- Alpha Town - $549 ($524)
- Jericho Town - $523 ($498)
- Aramac Town - $470 ($445)
- Muttaburra Town - $449 ($424)
- Barcaldine Town - $587 ($562)
- Rural Residential - $587 ($562)
- Rural Areas - $508 minimum rate ($479)
Sewerage Charge - per annum
- Per household - $710 ($652)
Water Charge - per annum
- Alpha and Jericho - $742 ($726)
- Aramac and Muttaburra - $570 ($558)
- Barcaldine - $744 ($730)
- Excess Water Charges – Nil (Nil)
Waste Charge - per annum
- Waste Management Charge - $100 ($87)
- Refuse Collection Charge - $225 ($195)
Pensioner Concession
- Pensioners will continue to receive a 30% Council rebate on rates with a maximum Council rebate of $419 ($411).
Concessions
- Council provides a 100% concession on general rates and a 50% concession on water rates for local non-profit community groups.
2022 BUDGET EXPENDITURE
Major Projects
- Roads and Streets upgrades - $2,252,000
- Flood Damage repairs - $31,372,000
- The Globe Tourist Lookout - $1,375,000
- Water Infrastructure upgrades - $1,950,000
- Sewerage Treatment Plant Upgrades - $2,322,000
Community Costs
- Parks and Gardens - $1,303,000
- Public Amenities - $220,000
- Libraries - $300,000
- Swimming Pools - $565,000
- Sport & Recreation Facilities - $648,000
- Halls, Museums and Galleries - $202,000
- Cultural Activities - $67,000
- Community Events and Donations - $295,000
- Cemeteries - $117,000
- Disaster and Emergency Management – $108,000
Services Costs
- Water Supply - $801,000
- Sewerage - $566,000
- Waste Management - $512,000
- Aged and Disability Care Services - $2,448,000
- Banks and Post Office - $309,000 (net)
Economy Costs
- Agriculture - $576,000
- Tourism - $411,000
- Events - $258,000
- Planning and Building - $187,000
Transport Costs
- Town Streets maintenance - $650,000
- Rural Roads maintenance - $1,350,000
- National and State Roads – maintenance and upgrades - $13,830,000
- Airports - $300,000
Local Community Projects
- Alpha Men’s Shed Awning
- Alpha Tourism Gates
- Aramac Caravan Park upgrade
- Muttaburra Recreation Ground Camping
- Muttaburra Hall Airconditioning
- Sculpture Trail Stopping Bays
- Barcaldine Village Green Lighting
- Barcaldine Swimming Pool upgrade