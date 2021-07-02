Rate increase and structural issues addressed in Barcy budget

BARCALDINE Regional Council adopted its 2022 budget recently with a general rate increase of 5.92 per cent for homeowners.

Mayor Sean Dillon said the rise in general rates this year would be substantial, although there are properties whose rates would decrease and others who would experience a percentage increase much higher than the average.

“This is directly due to the disparity in valuations received from the State’s most recent land revaluation and affects both rural and urban ratepayers,” he said.

“Given the recent continued slide in cash on hand, Council has also continued its closer examination of the underlying structural issues with the budget.

“Sewerage and Waste Utility Services were both identified as services where the revenue is severely out of step with expenditure.”

Mayor Sean Dillon said rise for these utilities is to address this and eliminate the haemorrhaging of money for both operations and capital replacement.

“Water charges are currently keeping pace with expenditure and the rise in charges here will be in line with the statewide cost index,” he said.

“Council by no means took the decision to increase lightly, and several months were spent examining all options, some of which were also enacted such as plant replacement deferral, cancellation of new plant requirements and the extension of a cost of services review with the assistance of the Queensland Treasury Corporation.

“The steps taken have been pursued to ensure that we are doing our part to ensure the medium to long term viability of the Regional Council.

“Local government generally is facing an uncertain future on a revenue front and it is important that prudent fiscal measures are employed to protect community assets, the local economy and the health and safety of all residents.”





2022 RATES AND UTILITY CHARGES (previous year amounts in brackets)

Total minimum residential rates increases per annum will be:

Alpha and Jericho Towns - $75.60

Aramac and Muttaburra Towns - $124.20

Barcaldine Town - $126.00

General Rates - per annum – minimum rate

Alpha Town - $549 ($524)

Jericho Town - $523 ($498)

Aramac Town - $470 ($445)

Muttaburra Town - $449 ($424)

Barcaldine Town - $587 ($562)

Rural Residential - $587 ($562)

Rural Areas - $508 minimum rate ($479)

Sewerage Charge - per annum

Per household - $710 ($652)

Water Charge - per annum

Alpha and Jericho - $742 ($726)

Aramac and Muttaburra - $570 ($558)

Barcaldine - $744 ($730)

Excess Water Charges – Nil (Nil)

Waste Charge - per annum

Waste Management Charge - $100 ($87)

Refuse Collection Charge - $225 ($195)

Pensioner Concession

Pensioners will continue to receive a 30% Council rebate on rates with a maximum Council rebate of $419 ($411).

Concessions

Council provides a 100% concession on general rates and a 50% concession on water rates for local non-profit community groups.

2022 BUDGET EXPENDITURE

Major Projects

Roads and Streets upgrades - $2,252,000

Flood Damage repairs - $31,372,000

The Globe Tourist Lookout - $1,375,000

Water Infrastructure upgrades - $1,950,000

Sewerage Treatment Plant Upgrades - $2,322,000

Community Costs

Parks and Gardens - $1,303,000

Public Amenities - $220,000

Libraries - $300,000

Swimming Pools - $565,000

Sport & Recreation Facilities - $648,000

Halls, Museums and Galleries - $202,000

Cultural Activities - $67,000

Community Events and Donations - $295,000

Cemeteries - $117,000

Disaster and Emergency Management – $108,000

Services Costs

Water Supply - $801,000

Sewerage - $566,000

Waste Management - $512,000

Aged and Disability Care Services - $2,448,000

Banks and Post Office - $309,000 (net)

Economy Costs

Agriculture - $576,000

Tourism - $411,000

Events - $258,000

Planning and Building - $187,000

Transport Costs

Town Streets maintenance - $650,000

Rural Roads maintenance - $1,350,000

National and State Roads – maintenance and upgrades - $13,830,000

Airports - $300,000

Local Community Projects