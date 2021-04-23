Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
23 April, 2021

Ram shot on private property

Police are asking for any information after a ram was purposefully killed on a local property.


A ram was found dead on an Isisford property late last week. PHOTO: Ben Bophy

A RAM was found on an Isisford property late last week on the border of Isisford Ilfracombe Rd after being shot. 

A police spokesperson said the ram had been shot twice, once through the shoulder, and once through the ribcage.

The ram had died in the paddock and was discovered on April 14 with bullet wounds. 

The ram may have been shot that day or the day before.  

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.  

