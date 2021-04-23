Ram shot on private property

A RAM was found on an Isisford property late last week on the border of Isisford Ilfracombe Rd after being shot.

A police spokesperson said the ram had been shot twice, once through the shoulder, and once through the ribcage.

The ram had died in the paddock and was discovered on April 14 with bullet wounds.

The ram may have been shot that day or the day before.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.