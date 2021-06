Rain closes WQ roads

Widespread rain has closed numerous roads across the district.

Below is a list to all roads closed or limited to certain vehicles.

Closed to all vehicles

Ilfracombe Aramac Road

Cramsie Muttaburra Road

Isisford Bimerah Road

Isisford Blackall River Road

Stonehenge Warbreccan Road

Jundah Winton Road

Jundah Quilpie Road

Yaraka Retreat Road

Budgerygar Road

Hammond Downs Road

Bladensburg Access

Winton Jundah Road

Opalton Road

Diamantina River Road

Slashers Creek Road

Toolebuc Road

Selwyn Road

Springvale Road

Coorabulka Road

Diamantina Development Road

Donohue Highway

Open to 4WD/High Clearance vehicles only

Isisford Blackall Road

Crossmoor Road

Starlight's Lookout

Silsoe Road

Stonehenge River Road

Morella Road

Notus Road

Isisford Yaraka River Road

Ravensbourne Road

Blackall Adavale Road

Bimerah Yaraka Road

Tocal Jundah Road

Longreach Tocal Road

Cork Mail Road

For a full list and up-to-date information on road conditions, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

Flooding may occur on roads so please drive to the conditions.