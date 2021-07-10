Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
10 July, 2021

QLD’s plan for COVID free schools

The State Government has urged school communities to be COVID conscious this week.


Students and school staff are not required to wear masks. PHOTO: Supplied.

WITH students back to school on Monday, the Queensland Government has urged school communities to be COVID conscious.  

Education Minister Grace Grace and Health Minister Yvette D’Ath have reminded teachers, students, and parents to adhere to the COVID practices in place. 

Ms Grace said Queensland state school communities are no strangers to listening to the health advice. 

“Our schools have done a stellar job in keeping COVID safe throughout the pandemic,” she said. 

Queensland students are not required to wear a face mask at school or when travelling on school transport, and school staff are not required to wear masks when working with children. 

Ms Grace said parents and caregivers everywhere needed to follow the health advice to continue keeping our communities safe. 

“Parents/carers across the state are discouraged from congregating in or around the school, in the car park, at drop off and pick up outside classrooms, or at the school gate,” she said. 

Ms D’Ath thanked school communities for following the rules. 

“We’re not out of the woods yet and I encourage Queenslanders to continue to do the right so we can all stay safe,” she said. 

“Everyone needs to remember to social distance, stay home if sick, and get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild. 

“Parents and teachers should continue to practice good hygiene and wash their hands often and encourage children to do so."

