Prestigious honours for incredible locals

In an intimate ceremony, His Excellency the Honourable Paul De Jersey presented two members with Australian honours and awards.



Daphne May Rich was presentenced the Medal of the Order of Australia for her outstanding contribution to the community of Blackall.

John Ngahiti Waerea was awarded the Bravery Medal for his actions after the Macarthur River in 2018, performing a courageous rescue of two motorists trapped in floodwaters.

His Excellency Paul De Jersey said it was a tremendous pleasure to visit the Longreach region.

“This morning I presented Australian honours and awards to two remarkable citizens,” Mr De Jersey said.

“It is terribly important to present awards and especially to be able to present the award in the center in which they live.

“These two are outstanding Queenslanders, and it was very moving this morning to present both of those awards.

"These examples of fellowship are what make you proud to call the Longreach region home and this is also what draws many other people to visit the region.”