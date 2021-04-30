Police urge Queenslanders to drive safely this long weekend

The QPS will be conducting Operation Tango Charisma, targeting dangerous driver behaviour across the state with the aim of reducing serious and fatal crashes on the road.



Acting Superintendent Donnelly said while Queenslanders would be making the most of the long weekend – the last until October – they should take extra care.

“Already we have had 90 deaths on our roads and 2021 is shaping up to be a terrible year on our roads when it comes to fatalities,” said Mr Donnelly.

“The consequences of irresponsible behaviour on the roads can be catastrophic, impacting not only your life, but the lives of your family, friends and the community.

“Don’t underestimate the potential consequences of risk-taking behaviour when you’re driving.

“When you are travelling over the long weekend, remember that every decision you make on the road counts.”

Acting Superintendent Donnelly said Queenslanders should expect to see police anywhere, anytime particularly if they were demonstrating poor behaviours.

“Our presence isn’t always visible. We will be out conducting enforcement in both marked and unmarked vehicles.” said Mr Donnelly.

“Our message is simple – road safety is everyone’s responsibility but that starts with you,” said Mr Donnelly.