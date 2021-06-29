Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Menu
The Independent Voice of
Central West Queensland since 1923
Central West Queensland
Close
Close

Latest News

29 June, 2021

Players pay back Viv with working bee

Viv Johnson got a second surprise this month.

By Michael R Williams

The Barcaldine Sandgoannas made their appreciation for Viv Johnson clear. PHOTOS: Supplied

VIV Johnson got a second surprise this month when after having lunch with Katherine Stewart, she found that her house had been cleaned by players from the Barcaldine Sandgoannas. 

Ms Johnson is a life member of the club, and still at 89 years old, has been financially supporting both the A grade team and the under 17s.  

Club President Rhys Peacock said she is intensely passionate about rugby league.  
“The junior club wanted to show the under 17s that money wasn’t free, you have to give back to the community that helps you — cause that’s what’s going to happen when you’re an adult,” he said.  

The working bee consisted of raking Viv’s yard, cleaning her gutters, trimming her trees. 

Mr Peacock said the working bee took an hour and a half.  

“The whole idea came from Katherine Stewart who wished to show Viv appreciation from the club,” he said.  

After the day, the local butcher donated the club enough meat for a barbeque with some beers at Mr Peacock’s home.  

Finally, Ms Johnson made it adamantly clear that the team, not wash her car, less the Broncos stickers and other merchandise would come clear. 

Most Popular


Latest Articles

National News

Outback spiders

It's surprising how little we know about spiders in...

Local News

STEM showcase

Longreach State High School held a STEM showcase...

Local News

Online platforms shaping our world

A local writing student breaks down what was behind...

Proudly covering the Queensland outback!

Longreach Leader

/ Longreach
/ Winton
/ Barcaldine
/ Tambo
/ Blackall

/ Boulia
/ Diamantina
/ Hughenden
/ Barcoo regions

Potent Web Design