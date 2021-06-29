Players pay back Viv with working bee

VIV Johnson got a second surprise this month when after having lunch with Katherine Stewart, she found that her house had been cleaned by players from the Barcaldine Sandgoannas.



Ms Johnson is a life member of the club, and still at 89 years old, has been financially supporting both the A grade team and the under 17s.



Club President Rhys Peacock said she is intensely passionate about rugby league.

“The junior club wanted to show the under 17s that money wasn’t free, you have to give back to the community that helps you — cause that’s what’s going to happen when you’re an adult,” he said.



The working bee consisted of raking Viv’s yard, cleaning her gutters, trimming her trees.



Mr Peacock said the working bee took an hour and a half.



“The whole idea came from Katherine Stewart who wished to show Viv appreciation from the club,” he said.



After the day, the local butcher donated the club enough meat for a barbeque with some beers at Mr Peacock’s home.



Finally, Ms Johnson made it adamantly clear that the team, not wash her car, less the Broncos stickers and other merchandise would come clear.