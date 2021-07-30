Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
Latest News

30 July, 2021

New beer for the bush!

CWQ Brewing Company has trialed a new beer in the local community.

By Michael R Williams

Bottoms up! Longreach RSL General Manager Chantelle Smith and Bar Manager Billie Jo Deighton are excited to see the local community have a bit of a gargle of our newest beer. Photo Michael R Williams

CWQ Brewing Company has trialed a new beer in the local community and has goals of opening a local brewery. For this week's full stories, pick up your copy at your local news outlet. To purchase a digital or hard copy keepsake of The Longreach Leader's story published in the 30.07.21 edition, email longreachadmin@newsleader.com.au or phone 0746 583 855 during 9 am - 12 noon, Monday to Friday.  

