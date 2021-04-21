NBN to arrive in Alpha

Today's announcement that the Regional Connectivity Program has approved the funding application from NBN and Barcaldine Regional Council for the transformation of digital connectivity access in Alpha.

This announcement will provide for Alpha residents to have access to the NBN via a FttP (Fibre to the Premises) connection, one of the very few communities in Australia to have this level of service access.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon welcomes today’s announcement for internet connectivity to rural communities.

“The announcement to fund the transformation is a game changer for the future of Alpha,” he said.

“Whether it be the marketing and development of new and existing businesses, promotion

of and streaming of community events or allowing the next generation access to class leading

technology and data speeds, this is a significant step forward.

“Regional telecommunication remains an issue right across Western Queensland, but this announcement continues the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure that our small communities aren’t left behind in the progression to the digital age and our ability to utilise new age technology.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Minister Mark Coulton (Regional Communications), Minister Paul Fletcher (Communications) and Minister Littleproud (Member for Maranoa) for their stewardship of the RCP program and delivering the funding for improved regional communications,” said Cr Dillon.

This announcement will see the Federal Government partner with both NBN and Barcaldine Regional Council in a financial sense to deliver fibre optical cable access to residential and commercial premises as well as community facilities right throughout the town of Alpha.

Cr Dillon thanked the funding partners at NBN for their efforts in developing the application and concept and paid special tribute to Kristy Sparrow from the BIRRR (Better Internet for Rural, Regional & Remote Australia) group for her tireless advocacy.

“Kristy has developed a unique understanding of communication issues in regional Australia and her knowledge and drive led this project to the level where it was mature enough to receive funding,” said Cr Dillon.







