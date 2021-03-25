Mum and daughter raise $12k for charity

Last Friday night at the Birdcage Hotel, Lainey Rockett and her mother Corinne Ballard shaved their heads in support of Shave for a Cure and raised over $12,000 for the Leukemia Foundation.



Lainey said she was inspired by the courage of previous participants in the World’s Greatest Shave.

“I told Mum about the idea, as I have always wanted to do it, ever since I got to high school,” she said.

Mum, Corinne, decided she could not let Lainey do it on her own.

“We put it straight up on social media and started fundraising and have been doing so for the last four weeks,” said Corinne.

“We have had family members that have passed from cancer, by raising money for blood cancer we have also had people come to us and say they have lost family.

“Cancer has touched everyone in some ways, the amount of money we raised in the big scheme of things is not making an enormous difference, but it is raising awareness and gets that conversation started.”

Many local businesses contributed to the evening by donating money and items for the auction.

“It just goes to show that we live in a very small, supportive community,” said Corinne.

“During our fundraising, many people have approached us to share their cancer story with us, we had no idea they are fighting that battle or have been personally affected.

“The biggest takeaway is to just be kind and give back a little.”

Corinne said she hoped the money raised would go towards aiding families in paying for accommodation to take away some of the financial pressure.