Motel upgrades set the stage for pioneer nights

The Staging Post combines totally transformed accommodation, which was previously The Longreach Motel, and rooms behind The Welcome Home on Eagle Street.



The accommodation fulfils a long-held dream for the Kinnon family, allowing them to immerse guests in the outback pioneering world around the clock.

Owner of Outback Pioneers, Richard Kinnon said, “when guests arrive in their rooms, the experience starts.”

“It’s not hard to imagine you’ve just arrived in a stagecoach – except your accommodation will be a lot more comfortable than anything the pioneers would have experienced,” said Mr Kinnon.

The different rooms at The Staging Post feature quirky features as well as luxury fittings.

From copper-piped rain-showers to barbed-wire-and-rose wall art this is a unique interpretation of outback style.