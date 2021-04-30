Latest News
30 April, 2021
Motel upgrades set the stage for pioneer nights
NEW heritage-themed accommodation in the heart of Longreach gives the town a luxe new option for tourists who want somewhere uniquely outback to stay.
The Staging Post combines totally transformed accommodation, which was previously The Longreach Motel, and rooms behind The Welcome Home on Eagle Street.
The accommodation fulfils a long-held dream for the Kinnon family, allowing them to immerse guests in the outback pioneering world around the clock.
Owner of Outback Pioneers, Richard Kinnon said, “when guests arrive in their rooms, the experience starts.”
“It’s not hard to imagine you’ve just arrived in a stagecoach – except your accommodation will be a lot more comfortable than anything the pioneers would have experienced,” said Mr Kinnon.
The different rooms at The Staging Post feature quirky features as well as luxury fittings.
From copper-piped rain-showers to barbed-wire-and-rose wall art this is a unique interpretation of outback style.
Many of the features are repurposed or made using traditional local crafts.
There are three room styles available for guests to select.
They are The Coach Inn and The Stables.
The third type, The Outriders Huts, will commence building next year.
Both the Coach Inn and The Stables have opened for the season and are already heavily booked out.
Richard Kinnon said it's a great advantage for other businesses in town to have people staying in the Eagle Street heritage precinct.
“Not only are we creating a whole precinct of outback pioneering interest, but we are also keeping visitors in the centre of town where they have time to shop and dine.
“The accommodation will be open all year round, also helping to boost visitor activity in the summer months,” said Mr Kinnon.
Richard Kinnon said he would like to thank everyone who had been involved in getting the accommodation ready in a short time for the start of the season.
“We’ve had a great team of tradies working alongside our own crew and they’ve really helped show our outback ingenuity,” he said.
“We’ve still got some details to finish on the landscaping, signage and other additions but we’re really excited to be welcoming our first guests and seeing some smiling visitor faces back in town.”
See more details of the The Staging Post accommodation at outbackpioneers.com.au/stay.