Morning tea a whole bite

COMMUNITIES from Longreach and Ilfracombe hosted Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea Thursday this month.



It was hosted in Qantas Park in Longreach, where close to 30 people gathered to have a ‘cuppa’ and donated a gold coin in the name of raising funding for research by the Cancer Council.



In Ilfracombe, Mayor Tony Raynor and council staff broke from their council meeting to join the assembly.

Cr Raynor said he wished to take the opportunity to catch up with community and have a ‘cuppa’ for a good cause.



“Cancer impacts everyone in a community in some way, so the work of the Cancer Council deserves our support, and I hope you give what you can today,” he said.



“It’s a simple gesture, but it’s a pleasure to support these national initiatives in our own way.”



Through the Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea initiative, Cancer Council has raised over $4 million and claimed nearly 20,000 registered hosts in the name of research into one of our deadliest diseases.



Every dollar counts, as one in two people in Australia will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85.



Chair, City Cancer Challenge Professor Sanchia Aranda said at Cancer Council, they are here every minute, every hour, every day for Australians affected by cancer.



“Every day, we’re working towards a cancer-free future and thanks to our supporters, Australia’s brightest cancer research minds are helping us get there sooner,” she said.



Because of research, more people are surviving cancer, there is a constant stream of new discoveries about the disease, and more Australian’s are getting more support to fight it.