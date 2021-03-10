Million-dollar age care

Barcaldine Aged Care have recently completed another two residential units as well as a community function centre.

A total of six two-bedroom units exist on the property, with plans to develop more in the future.

Dreams of the aged care facility begun 14 years ago, when a small group of people got together to fundraise for the complex.

Chairman of Barcaldine Aged Care Garry Bettiens worked on fundraising and construction of the building and is extremely thankful to the communities for the help with the project.

“Everyone has given in some small way; we are so humbled to have received so much support from local businesses as well as the community.” he said.

Barcaldine Regional Council, Deputy CEO Brett Walsh, said the council are thrilled with the project and can see what a great asset it is to the community.

“The facility is employment for the future, it also keeps older people in town, they don’t have to go to nursing homes in other towns, we can keep people in the community.

“It has actually brought some people back, it is not only keeping existing residents, but it is bringing people back into town who lived away.”