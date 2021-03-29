Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
29 March, 2021

Masks mandatory for all Queenslanders.

LOCALS will be required to wear a mask from 5pm today following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Greater Brisbane Region.


All Queensland residents are required to wear a mask.

The Greater Brisbane Region will enter a three-day lockdown following a COVID-19 outbreak that restricts non-essential travel to and from Brisbane from 5pm today (March 29).

All Queensland residents must wear a mask at all times while not at home, unless they are eating or drinking.

Social distancing is mandatory in these regions, where residents must maintain a distance of 1.5m apart.

Locked down regions are Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay and Redland City.

Residents are encouraged to stay home unless buying essentials such as food and supplies, attending to healthcare needs or other essential activities.

Brisbane schools are being closed from Tuesday, March 30, until Monday April 19.

 For all COVID-19 updates, contact Queensland Health's COVID Hotline in 134 268.

