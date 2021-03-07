Markets on the Calendar

THE THIRD Sunday of the month is Ilfracombe market day.

Locals and lucky travelers who stumble across the markets can browse and buy from keen creatives and entrepreneur's of the Central West.

Market coordinator Karen Mitchell said the markets had been created to give the region an opportunity to make extra money.

“Bring your own gazebo and become a stall holder or just come down support the community,” she said.

“It's just $15 for a 3x3 space.

“Secondhand brand new, whatever it may be.”

David Obrien from Longreach Police was keen to be on patrol when the markets are on.

“We knew the markets were on, so we like including all these little gatherings in our patrol,” he said.

“We like turning up, making an appearance, saying hi and supporting whatever they’re doing.

“I’ll start from one end and work my way down.”

Carly Hope runs the coffee at the markets and is excited that the markets are here to stay.

“It was a beautiful opportunity by the Men’s Shed organisers, Karen started it,” she said.

“Done it for the last two goes and enjoying it.

“It’s a good opportunity for locals and it’s a great opportunity for visitors to come and see the local talent and it gets everybody out and about.”

Many of the locals said to get there early so you don’t miss out on the amazing breakfast at the Wellshot Hotel.

Ilfracombe markets are held every month on the main street.

The next market day is Sunday, March 21 from 7am.

For information call Karen on 0400 719 837.