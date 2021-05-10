Man charged with rape in Longreach

LONGREACH detectives have charged a man following the alleged rape of a teenager on Saturday morning.



The 27-year-old man allegedly assaulted the 18-year-old woman just after midnight between Duck and Swan streets.

The woman was treated at the Longreach Hospital.

The man from White Rock was charged with two counts of rape and is scheduled to appear in the Longreach Magistrates Court on July 14.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink at 131 444.

Alternatively, criminal information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000).

1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) is a 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.